Julius Berger launches Vocational Support Programme

Nigeria’s construction industry leader, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has launched a novel Vocational Support Programme to empower Nigerian youths for better employability amongst other direct and indirect benefits.

The programme which the company said would open new vistas in the lives of teeming Nigerian youths is a Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR initiative of the company designed to empower Nigerian youths with technical skills and certificates for better employability and socio-economic progress.

According to the official Julius Berger announcement on the development, the maiden edition of the programme includes a 10-month technical training stint in automotive repair services considering the fast evolving nature of the country’s burgeoning automotive industry.

The company has carefully designed the curricula for the programme in the following technical expertise to enable beneficiaries learn a skill that will remain commercially viable for the forseeable future: Auto Mechanic and Battery Services, Vulcanising, Alignment and Wheel Balancing as well as auto Diagnostics, a statement by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc said.

The company requires that for any applicant to qualify to be admitted into the programme, the person must be an adult Nigerian, resident in Abuja, must possess a School Leaving Certifuicate, SSCE and should be able to read and write.

The statement added that women seeking opportunities in the areas of technical expertise are highly encouraged to apply even as persons within disadvantaged groups, PWDs and IDPs are equally highly encouraged to apply.

Beside its numero uno position in the country’s construction sector, Julius Berger has recorded several firsts in top CSR efforts in its operational communities from building and donating classrooms and health facilities through unique efforts in educational sector to related fields.

The current effort at supporting the vocational skills of willing Nigerian youths is already receiving rave reviews in the social media.