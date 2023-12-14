Julius Berger extends CSR initiative to another FCT school

..The company is creating lasting legacies, elated School Principal declares



It was palpable excitement during the week, when the nation’s engineering construction leader, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, further raised its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts by donating classroom desks and chairs to students at another Government Secondary School Gwarinpa, Lifecamp, FCT, Abuja as part of its sustained contributions to schools in its host communities.

Addressing pupils and staff of the school, the leader of Julius Berger CSR team at the event, Mr. Kola Balogun said the aim of the donation was to help provide a conducive learning environment for students. He said, “At Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the students’ wellbeing has always been our major concern and providing the necessary essential materials for a conducive learning environment remains our priority. We are here to enable the students to put more efforts into their education through these donations.”

Responding, the Principal of the School, Mrs. Irene Mojisola Akerele, appreciated the efforts made by the company saying, “Julius Berger for the third time, has made a donation to our school and I want to sincerely appreciate the company for its efforts and contributions. Previously, Julius Berger donated books to our students through their literacy campaign initiative to assist the student’s zeal for writing and reading. The company also gave us a beautiful basketball court and now, the company has donated classroom chairs and desks for our students. These donations are remarkable contributions to our school by Julius Berger. Thank you, Julius Berger.”

The Vice Principal Admin, Mrs. Bilikisu Ibrahim, described the day as a very special one for the school. “I want to sincerely appreciate the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for making today a very special day for our school. The company has solved one of our major problems unknowingly, and we can’t withhold our joy. Now, our children don’t have to sit on the floor to learn due to insufficient chairs and desks. We are grateful to the company, and we pray that God blesses the company tremendously.”

The Senior Prefect of the school, Miss Anate Ruth in her vote of thanks said, “We appreciate Julius Berger for what they have given our school today. We now have comfortable desks and chairs to seat on while learning. Thank you, JB.”

The Julius Berger delegation to the event comprised of Mr. Kola Balogun and Uzoma Olivia.

