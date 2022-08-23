Julius Berger completes Ikoyi Golf Club1938 facility upgrade contract

Chairman of the prestigious Ikoyi Golf Club 1938 of Lagos, Mr. Ademola Mumuni has lauded the facility upgrade executed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc saying that “for a Golf club to exist, you have to have a functional water irrigation system, the type Julius Berger has masterfully delivered for this Club. We thank you, Julius Berger for the excellent job.” He spoke yesterday at the official commissioning and handover of the upgraded facility to the Club.



According to him, “Julius Berger Nigeria has the professionals to do the job, and characteristically, they have delivered on the contract and also in record time.” He further said that since the ground-breaking event to tee off the works for the project last year, Club members have been much impressed with the progress of the works because they were expectant of the Julius Berger standard and its great quality to be delivered as it has indeed been done. “In the world today, every golf course must have a good irrigation system; now we have our own,” he said even as he thanked all organisations and groups that assisted in making the project such a good success.



The Club Captain Dr. Anthony Oboh added his voice saying, “with the upgraded facility so excellently delivered by Julius Berger, the Club can start to again plan for championships here.”



Present at the handing over event were officials of the Club including Chairman, Ikoyi Golf Community of Nigeria Association, IGCNA, Chief Felix Majekodunmi, Vice-Captain, Mr. Wahab Sarunmi, Trustee IGCNA, Mr. Ayinde Sani and the General Manager, Ikoyi Club, Mr. Babatunde Orungbeja. Representing the contractor was Engr. Amina Dottie.



Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is Nigeria’s leading engineering construction brand, which offers holistic integrated construction solutions and related services including Facility Management.



The Julius Berger Lagos Facility Works is the Lagos-based operational arm of the larger Julius Berger Facility Management Works, which also have an operational arm located at the company’s Region Central North with its hub in Abuja. The Julius Berger Facility Works operate on the impeccable corporate core values of best quality, safety, integrity, compliance, partnership and innovation all of which have become definitive of the company’s matchless technical expertise and excellence in the implementation of state-of-the-art methods and technologies.



Julius Berger Facility Works says, “…we are committed to providing a conducive environment to enable our clients achieve their overall goals through the provision of excellent and sustainable facility management from one single source, using world-class innovations, technology, skilled personnel and global best practices to ensure the functionality, comfort, safety, durability, sustainability and efficiency of a property”.



With affirmative International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification and with a proven record of project accomplishment and delivery, Julius Berger Facility Works’ Quality Management Systems are well equipped to satisfy the customers’ needs. Julius Berger Facility Works focuses majorly on the provision of hard and soft services for buildings and building systems, energy management models, refurbishment and upgrade of buildings and ancillary services, facility management consultancy services to corporate organizations and private clients with net worth real estate assets.



The qualitative and reliably professional Julius Berger badge of competence, technical edge and robustly integrated logistical systems assures high quality service delivery to all clients while ensuring minimum total life cycle cost and value retention of an asset to the owner.

