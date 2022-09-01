Julius Berger builds, delivers classroom blocks for school at Abuja-Kano road community

In Julius Berger’s continuing and strong commitment to its corporate social responsibility to its host communities across Nigeria, the country’s engineering construction sector leader, donated a block of classrooms and Principal’s Office to Government Senior Day Secondary School, Dullu Tafa, Kagarko LGA in Kaduna State.

Addressing the management and staff of the school, the Team lead of Julius Berger CSR delegation to the event, Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim explained that Julius Berger’s tradition is to continually reach out to its host communities through multi-pronged emergency and palliative interventions or its planned long-term community empowerment and development schemes. He said, “…this project is part of the company’s little way of making impact in the lives of not just the students, but the community at large. It is our hope and wish that the structure will be put into use and the children will have a conducive learning environment.”

The Principal of the school, Mrs. Angelina I.J. Kwasau, expressed happiness and noted that the donation of the classroom blocks was the first of its kind in the history of the school. “It is very obvious from the kind of joy you see on the faces of the people gathered here today.” She expressed regret that her students, due to the holiday break, were not present at Julius Berger’s donation of the beautiful and functional classroom blocks. Dullu Tafa being a very peaceful community attracts significant influx of students from even neighbouring communities, yet we did not have adequate classroom blocks to take in more children.”

Mrs Kwasau thanked the Management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the donation of the spacious and functional classroom blocks. The Principal stated, “…some of our classes till now contained above a hundred students in a room, and this congestion hindered the learning process of our children. Excitedly, she said, “We are glad that Julius Berger observed our plight, intervened and built these very spacious classroom blocks to our understandable relief. We will not only decongest our classrooms, but we can also now admit more students. Julius Berger made this possible.”

Speaking at the event, the Principal of Government Junior Day Secondary School, Mr. Danladi Ali expressed his sincere gratitude to the company saying, “A relief to one, is a relief to all. We are very grateful to Julius Berger for its act of kindness towards us. I pray God continues to bless the company.”

The Head of Dullu Tafa District, James Bitrus, who was present at the event said, “I want to thank the construction leader, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the kind gestures and contributions made to our school and community. He recalled that Julius Berger also last year, came to the community’s primary school and donated insecticidal treated mosquito nets to every student, an act that no other corporate body had done for the community. He expressed gratitude to Julius Berger saying, “…we will continue to support the company as we have always done.”

The Julius Berger delegation to the event included Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim, Akeem Lawal, Michael Ashofor and Olivia Uzoma.

