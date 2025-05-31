‎Judiciary workers threaten strike from June 2

‎



‎By Joan Nwagwu



‎ The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has directed its members in all federal courts nationwide and other judicial institutions to withdraw their services from June 2.



‎Mr Mustapha Laminu, National Vice President, North Central said this in a statement signed and issued on Friday in Abuja.



‎Laminu said the strike had become imperative to press home its demands as their members were yet to receive the one month wage award recently paid by government.



‎According to him, this action is to protest against the non payment of five months arrears of wage award, non implementation of N70.000 national minimum wage and the non implementation of the 25/35 per cent salary increase.



‎“The union had written severally to the management on the need to see reasons through 21 day ultimatum, seven days ultimatum and have to shelve the action following the intervention of my lord the Chief Justice of Nigeria.



‎“It is unfortunate that the Judiciary, as an arm of government, is being punished while other arms of government have since been enjoying.



‎“All what we are saying is that our members are stoning us, accusing us of compromising considering the unfold hardship brought about by government policies.



‎“We will continue this action until and unless the government pay us this money,” he said.



‎Laminu alleged that they gathered that the Ministry of Finance had released the new amount to the Accountant General of the Federation but he refused to pay the Judiciary.



‎He therefore called on all Chapters chairmen to ensure compliance to the directive. (NAN)



