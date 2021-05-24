Judiciary workers hopeful that governors will uphold law guaranteeing Judicial autonomy

May 24, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Monday expressed the hope that state governors would execute requirements on financial autonomy for the Judiciary.

The hope was expressed when the National Secretary of JUSUN, Com. Isiah Adetola, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He was reacting to a conciliation meeting held last week between JUSUN, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and stakeholders, following on-going strike by judiciary workers.

NAN that of the at the meeting was that the Federal Government should deduct funds meant for judiciaries from the May 2021 Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

It was also recommended that the Accountant-General of the Federation should deduct at source, the budgetary requests submitted by the 36 judiciaries in October, 2020.

it said should be directly to the National Judicial Council from which the 36 heads of courts would be .

Adetola said since last week’s meeting, nothing had been heard up to now as to the resolutions made adding that he was hopeful that by the end of May, there would be a outcome.

“The condition to calling off the strike is that at least a month’s fund be to the heads of courts across the country as a demonstration of good faith and committeemen on the of governors

“The FAAC sat last Friday but so far we have not heard anything. Once they are able to do that, we shall our National Executive Committee meeting and we shall off the strike,’’ he said

According to Adetola, JUSUN upheld the suggestion of governors on the proposed deductions from the month of May, because it saw it as a good offer to end the strike.

“For how long should a democracy that is supposed to walk on a tripod continue to walk on one leg?’’ he queried.

“If we hear that the governors have complied with Constitutional provisions on financial autonomy for the Judiciary, it will generate a lot of “good noise’’.

“Let us hope that week will bring lot of good news as far as the strike is concerned,’’ he said

JUSUN embarked on strike on April 6 to press a demand for financial autonomy for the Judiciary. (NAN)

