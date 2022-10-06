Judiciary will partner with stakeholders to sustain rule of law, speedy dispensation of justice – FCT CJ

By Edith Nwapi

The FCT Judiciary will continue to partner with the Federal Capital Territory Administration and other stakeholders for the sustenance of the rule of law and speedy dispensation of justice within the territory.

The FCT Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Hussieni Baba-Yusuf, made this known on Thursday at the inauguration of a new Court division in Garki district.

He also said that the court will continue to provide the enabling justice-delivery environment in support of the mandate of the Hon. Minister in transforming the FCT into a truly cosmopolitan entity.

Baba-Yusuf said this is in keeping faith with the constitutional mandate of the court to provide access to justice to all men and institutions.

“This event is therefore gratifying not only to me, but to the Honourable Judges and the entire workforce of the FCT Judiciary .

” It opens another milestone vista in the history of this Court which was established about 38 years ago.

” The quest to establish the Garki division is in line with the Court’s institutional vision to make justice readily accessible to justice-seekers in the FCT.

” Also, to respond to the exponential population increase and fast-paced development of the nation’s capital territory” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that besides the Headquarters, located in Maitama, other district divisions are Zone 2, Life Camp, Apo, Kubwa, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, Nyanya.

The CJ said the strategic choice of sighting a division of the Court in Garki is particularly aimed at bringing access to justice to the doorsteps of one of the most populated and oldest districts in the Capital City.

” I must place on record and appreciate the towering efforts of the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Olumide Akpata, who made concerted representations to us during his tenure in office, to create this division” he said.

He added that the intention was to have a division of the Court to serve teeming members of the Association who belong to its newly created Garki Branch.

He expressed joy that this desire have now come to fruition.

The CJ extended his appreciation to the FCT minister and the committee that made it possible to have the event.

Similarly, the FCT minister Mohammed Bello represented by the permanent secretary Mr Adesola Olusade lauded the efforts of the CJ.

He specifically commended Baba-Yusuf and expressed joy on the e-affidavit project which makes affidavit easy to obtain now and also the new Garki division.

Also speaking, the former FCT CJ, retired Justice Ishaq Bello, commended Baba-Yusuf for deeming it necessary to continue with the visions of his predecessors.

NAN reports that the new Garki division has two court rooms and other rooms for both court and administrative staffers. (NAN)

