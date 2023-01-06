Judiciary to commence 2022/2023 legal year,  holds valedictory ceremony for CJ Justice Kate Abiri 

By Shedrack Frank

Mr Julius Nyananyo, Head, Media and Information at the High Court Of Justice, have said all is set to the programme of activities for retiring Chief Judge of Bayelsa, Justice Kate Abiri, indicating that the event will kick start on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

He gave this indication in a press statement on Friday, stating that there will be a Road Walk/Health Talk, from take off point, Ekeki Motor Park, from 7 am.

Nyananyo said there will be a Judiciary vs Executive football match at the Bayelsa State sports complex at 4 pm.

He said on Sunday, January 8, 2023, by 10 am, a Thanksgiving Service will take place at Greater Evangelism World Crusade, Opolo, Commissioning of the Justice K. D. Ungbuku High Court Complex, Onopa.

“That there will be an Interaction Session with Judicial Officers and Staff of the Bayelsa State Judiciary on Monday, 9th, January 2023, at Onopa High Court from 12 noon, and on Tuesday 10, January 2023, there will be Charity/Humanitarian activities.

Other Activities include the launching, on Wednesday 11th January 2023, of the Bayelsa State Judiciary e-filling process by Justice Kashim Zannah, Chief Judge, Borno State and chairman of Judicial Information Technology Policy Committee (JITCOM), at the High Court Complex at 11am.

A Bar and Bench Interaction will also take place at the same venue at 1 pm and also a Gala Award Night comes up by 6pm.

He said on Thursday, 12 January 2023, there will be a public lecture at the DSP Alamieseigha Banquet Hall by 11am.

Nyananyo said a special parade and valedictory court session at the high court complex will take place from 10 to 11am, a Book presentation/Reception, scheduled to hold at 1 pm at the DSP Alamieseigha Banquet Hall, will climax the event. (NAN)