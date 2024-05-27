Judiciary improved under Tinubu – Lagos lawyers

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr Kehinde Nubi, says Nigeria’s judiary improved under the administration of Chief Bola Tinubu.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, Nubi said that appointment of 11 justices to the Supreme Court was a remarkable development in the judiciary under Tinubu.

“Increasing the number from a record low of 10 to the constitutionally-prescribed maximum of 21 is a welcome development.

“This move will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the justice delivery system by reducing burden on justices.

“With more justices, more work will be done. Justice delayed is justice denied,” Nubi, Principal Partner at Kehinde Nubi and Associates, said.

According to him, Tinubu’s inclination toward increasing salaries of judicial officers, thereby improving their welfare, is another step in the right direction.

“Improved funding of the judiciary and his government’s approval for a significant improvement in the emolument of judges, will have a positive impact on the judicial system,” he said.

The lawyer added that it was reassuring to note that the president seemed disposed to non-interference in judiciary affairs.

“However, there are pressing issues that require attention.

“The military, particularly the army, appears to be operating with impunity, disregarding court orders and acting as a law unto itself.

“It is crucial that this administration asserts its authority and ensures the military respect the rule of law,” the lawyer said.

Another Lagos-based lawyer, Mr Alozie Nwoke, told NAN that under Tinubu’s administration, there had been serious clamour for reforms to position the judiciary better to perform its constitutional functions.

“It may be too early to hold a strong opinion as to how the judiciary has fared under the present administration but one has observed this growing clamour for the desired reforms.

“The judiciary can be said to have started well under this administration,” Nwoke, of the Alozie Nwoke & Co. Legal Practitioners

Ikeja, said.

According to him, Tinubu has repeatedly called for reform of the justice system to deal with systemic challenges and position it better for justice delivery.

“In line with the president’s calls for effective reforms, the government has listed some provisional measures it has taken to improve the judiciary.

“These measures include the much-required full complements of the 21 justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, improved funding of the judiciary and the government’s approval of a significant improvement in the emoluments of judges.

“Although these measures may still be undergoing legislative processes, it is believed that the support of the present administration will, in a short while, lead to the emergence of a reformed and more effective justice system that will guarantee human rights and even political rights of Nigerians, in addition to supporting economic growth.

“Having attracted the approval and support of the presidency and the cooperation of the legislature, the judiciary is on its way to building an effective justice system,” he said.(NAN)

By Ngozi Njoku