Judicial, other appointments: Don’t stampede Buhari, says Presidency

The. Presidency has said “nobody should seek to stampede” President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue of appointments into public offices.

Newsdiaryonline reports that President Buhari has come under renewed criticism following an open letter to him by former governor of Kaduna State, Col Abubakar Umar (rtd) about allegedly “skewed appointments” into offices.

However according to a statement by Garba Shehu, senior media assistant to the President, Buhari “is not a rubber stamp that will mechanistically sign off on nominees that come before him.”

Shehu added that, “In the specific case of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Her Lordship Justice M. S Dongban-Mensem, the statutory regulatory time of her acting period has not lapsed. This is not about ethnicity or religion. It is about security and law enforcement agencies being allowed to complete their work. Nobody should seek to stampede the President in carrying out his constitutional duty in this respect.”

Shehu’s statement reads in full: “In making appointments upon the recommendations of other arms or agencies of the government, the President is not a rubber stamp that will mechanistically sign off on nominees that come before him.

” The President has a duty to ensure that all such appointments meet the requirements of the constitution and in protecting the supreme law of the land in this regard, he has an obligation to allow law enforcement and security agencies to do their work.

“Don’t forget our recent experience with ministers who were signed off upon and turned out as having not undertaken the the compulsory National Youth Service, just to give you an example.

“The President had not been a rubber stamp dealing with these matters before, and is not prepared to be one at this time. Let all allow the system to do what is right.”

