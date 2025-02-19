Judicial College of England and Wales Partners with Nigerian Judiciary

The National Judicial Institute in pursuant to its mandate has hosted Training-of Trainers Programme in collaboration with the Judicial College of England and Wales.

In the Opening Remarks by the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute, NJI, Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, Fciarb, Fcjei, the Administrator welcomed the delegates from the Judicial College of England and Wales, African House London, and the participants from various jurisdictions to the Institute.

According to a statement signed by Kolade Umoru, Head of Information, NJI, the Administrator, thanked the team from Judicial College of England and Wales, led by Deputy Senior District Judge, His Honour, Judge Tan Ikram, CBE, DL and those from African House London Emmanuel Finndoro-obasi for their support and contributions towards making this programme a success and for their continued partnership over the years. He remarked further that Training-of-Trainers is a transformative endeavour, which has to be sustained by the Institute and the Judicial College and that the Institute will be implementing post-training assessments to measure the feedback of the participants to enhance future trainings.

Judge Tan Ikram in his remarks, thanked the Institute’s Administrator, Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi and his Management team for inviting him and his team to this programme and to also allowing them to implement the outcomes. He further stated that one of the objectives of the programme is to enable Trainers to design , deliver and develop an effective Judicial learning programmes for effective presentation and facilitation of courses. This course is expected to run for two days with intensive instructions, knowledge and skills sharing sessions.

In the day-2 of the training session, the Administrator led the delegation from Judicial College on a courtesy call to the Honourable, The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, Board of Governors of the National anthem Judicial Institute, Hon. Justice Kudirat M. O Kekere-Ekun GCON, FNJI. During the courtesy visit, the Director of the Judicial College of England and Wales, Judge Ikran Tan, CBE said that the purpose of the visit was to thank the Chief Justice of Nigeria and brief him on the partnership between the Judicial College and the Nigerian Judiciary particularly the National Judicial Institute in the areas of capacity-building of Judicial Officers, training of Magistrates to become a better Trainers.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria in his remarks welcomed the the Administrator of National Judicial Institute and the delegation from the Judicial College and expressed his appreciation for work relationship between the two Institutions. The Chief Justice of Nigeria further said that various teachings, case-Flow management and other Judicial ethics from the college has impacted on Nigeria Judiciary particularly coming from other Jurisdictions like the United Kingdom. He believes that the continue interaction has cemented Nigeria Judiciary and Judicial College. He expressed profound gratitude for the exiting relationship between the two Institutions and solicit more collaboration in areas like Artificial Intelligence, Judicial Peer- Review Learning, exchange programmes. He called for more robust feedback mechanisms from the training modules and thanked the Judicial College of England and Wales for their interest in Nigeria.

The Institute Secretary, National Judicial Institute, Olumo Abdulazeez Esq on behalf of the Administrator of the Institute thanked the Chief Justice of Nigeria for his support to National Judicial Institute programmes and for receiving the delegates in audience.