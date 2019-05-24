Judgment: Police beef up security in Zamfara

#TrackNigeria: The Police Command in Zamfara says it has beefed up security to forestall a breakdown of law and order following Friday’s Supreme Court Judgement nullifying the election of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the state in the general elections.

The court panel nullified the election that brought about the APC Governor-elect, Alhaji Muktar Idris, because the party failed to conduct its primaries according to the party’s constitution.

The court also awarded the victory of the last general elections to all the candidates and political parties that polled the second highest number of votes at the elections in the state.

Following the court judgment, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, has become the governor-elect of the state.

This led to jubilation by the PDP and other political parties’ supporters with those of members of APC opposed to the interest of Gov. Abdulziz Yari on in the streets of major towns in Zamfara.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said, “We have deployed enough officers and men in both uniform and plain clothes in all the major towns to ensure law and order are maintained.” (NAN)

