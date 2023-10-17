Judgment: Group optimistic of Gov Sule’s success at Appeal Court

By Sunday John

Wamba, (Nasarawa StateStakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Wamba Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, have expressed optimism that Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s election would be upheld by the Appeal Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship election petition tribunal in Nasarawa State in a split judgement of two to one, on Oct. 2, nullified the election of Sule and declared Mr Emmanuel Ombugadu of the PDP as the duly elected governor on March 18, 2023.

The group pledged their support for the governor during a solidarity meeting on Tuesday in Wamba.

Alh. Hussaini Shammah, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders, called on citizens of the state, especially APC supporters to remain calm and peaceful.

“Notwithstanding the outcome of the election petition tribunal, we secure victory at the poll and we have utmost confidence that justice would prevail at the Appeal Court.

“As politics is the business of politicians, adjudication is the business of legal experts.

“We call on all well-meaning supporter of Gov. Sule to be calm and await positive verdict at the Appeal Court.

“This will enable the governor to continue with the great work he has been doing for the state,” he said.

Shammah, a Senior Legislative Aide to former President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, maintained that Sule had so far exhibited pragmatic leadership in the state through his policies and programmes.

He said that the governor had executed projects with direct bearing on the lives of citizens of the state.

“We have watched with keen interest that despite degrading comments from the opposition following the tribunal judgement, Gov. Sule has remained calm, focused and committed to discharging his duties.

“This is a glaring reflection of his personality, character and love for peaceful coexistence in the state,” he added.

Some of the stakeholders at the meeting include Alh. Suleiman Nagogo, Director -General, Nasarawa State Pension Board, and Mr Dogo Shammah, former Commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism. (NAN).

