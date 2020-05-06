Judge reinstates NY presidential primary

A federal judge on Tuesday reinstated New York’s Democratic presidential primary, ruling that the state’s Board of Elections’ decision to cancel the contest amid the coronavirus pandemic unconstitutionally “deprived” millions of residents of “the right to vote”.

The decision by Manhattan Federal Court Judge Analisa Torres puts the primary back on for June 23.

Andrew Yang, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential race in February, filed the lawsuit that prompted Torres’ decision. (tca/dpa/NAN)