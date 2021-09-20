Judge orders scavenger to sweep court premises for constituting public nuisance

September 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja Monday, ordered a 20-year-old scavenger, Aminu Haruna, to sweep the court premises four hours constituting public nuisance.

Haruna, who resides n Tipper Garage, Nyanya, Abuja, pleaded guilty to public nuisance and begged leniency.

The Judge, Anas Isa, did not Haruna an option to pay fine.

warned him to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that Haruna was arrested Sept. 9.

Osho said was found parading himself the Nyanya Police Station premises and when questioned, could not satisfactory of himself.

said offence contravened the provisions of section 183 of the Penal Code.(NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,