Judge orders scavenger to sweep court premises for constituting public nuisance

A Karu Grade I Area Court, in Abuja on Monday, ordered a 20-year-old scavenger, Aminu Haruna, to sweep the court premises for four hours for constituting public nuisance.

Haruna, who resides n Tipper Garage, Nyanya, Abuja, pleaded guilty to public nuisance and begged for leniency.

The Judge, Anas Isa, did not give Haruna an option to pay fine.

Isa warned him to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that Haruna was arrested on Sept. 9.

Osho said he was found parading himself at the Nyanya Police Station premises and when questioned, could not give satisfactory account of himself.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 183 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...