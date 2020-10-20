Judge orders man to sweep court premises for 7 days for stealing plantain

A Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered a 25-year-old man, Abah Mohammed to clean the court premises for seven days, for stealing 10 bunches of plantain worth N15,000.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada gave the order after Abah pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court that a housewife, Iyabo Onifade of Karu Market, Abuja reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Oct. 6.