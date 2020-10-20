Judge orders man to sweep court premises for 7 days for stealing plantain

A Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered a 25-year-old man, Abah Mohammed to clean the court premises for seven days, for stealing 10 bunches of plantain worth N15,000.
The judge, Inuwa Maiwada gave the order after Abah pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court that a housewife, Iyabo Onifade of Karu Market, Abuja reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Oct. 6.
He said that the convict trespassed into her shop and stole 10 bunches of plantain, worth N15, 000.
During police investigation, he said the stolen plantain was recovered from the convict.
The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code Law.
