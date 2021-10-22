Judge orders internet fraudster to sweep court premises for 6 months

A High in Ibadan on Friday ordered an internet fraudster, Adewale Tosin, sweep the premises for six months.Justice Bayo Taiwo, sentenced Tosin, after he pleaded guilty defrauding an America man , Lylian Zamarippa of the sum of 2,400 dollars while pretending be a female with the name, Zielone Nyson.Justice Taiwo ordered that the community service would be observed by the convict from 8.a.m noon every working days.”

The convict will serve two imprisonment if he fails show up for the community service or arrives late on any of the day, even if it occurred at the last day of the service.”The convict must refund the 2,400 dollars the victim and forfeit his SUV car, laptop and iPhone the Federal Government,” the judge held.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Festus Ojo, informed the that the convict committed the offence between February 2020 and January 2021.Ojo said that the convict entered plea bargain agreement with the commission and urged the enter it as judgment of the court.

The Defence Counsel, Mr M.A. Rufai, had pleaded with the convert the sentence non-constodian or an option of fine.In a related development, the Judge ordered another convicted  internet fraudster,Tunde Adejuwon, sweep the premises for five months and forfeit his Lexus car and blue iPhone the Federal Government .(NAN)

