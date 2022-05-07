Jubril’s resignation from APC has nothing to do with Tinubu – Official

May 7, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



By Oluwatope Lawanson

A member of the Bola  Tinubu Campaign Organisation, says  resignation of its  Campaign Director General (DG)  Alhaji Abdulmumuni Jubril from membership of the APC, has nothing to do with Sen. Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant of the party.

The Source who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  on grounds of anonimity, said  the former federal lawmaker’s resignation had nothing to do with Tinubu or Jubril’s work as DG of the Tinubu  Support Group Management Council.

NAN reports that Jubril, who represented the  Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of  Kano State in 2015, announced his resignation from the APC on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

NAN, however,  recalls that  Jubril   belonged  to  a faction of the APC in Kano State, led by former  governor  Ibrahim Shekarau,  that lost out at the Supreme Court on Friday  to  the Gov. Abdulahi Ganduje’s faction .

The Supreme Court had dismissed the appeal filed by the G-7 faction of the APC led by Shekarau, challenging the ward and local government congresses conducted by the Ganduje faction of the party.

The source, however, told NAN that Jubril’s resignation had to do with local issues in Kano APC. 

He said: “However, I understand Asíwájú Tinubu is intervening to resolve the matter with the party leadership in Kano.”

Jubril who was silent on his next move, also said  in his Twitter handle that he would announce developments  in due course. (NAN)