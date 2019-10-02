Jubilation in Sokoto as Tribunal affirms Tambuwal’s election

Residents of Sokoto, mostly youths, trooped to the streets bearing posters of the Peoples Democratic Party to celebrate the judgment of the Governorship Election Tribunal which affirmed the victory of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

NAN reports that the three- member tribunal dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

Delivering judgment, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Abbas Bawale held that the petitioners failed to establish their claims on non compliance with the Electoral Act and the issue of over voting.

Bawale also held that the evidence of the petitioners’ witnesses especially witness number ten amounted to hearsay which could not prove any of the allegations.

NAN reports that Aliyu had gone to the tribunal seeking to upturn the victory of Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Governorship election.

The Governorship Election which held on March 9 was declared inconclusive following cancellation of 75,403 votes which were higher than the 3, 413 votes margin between the leading candidates.

The re-run was then conducted on March 23, which led to the victory of Tambuwal who won with a slim margin of 342 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, Aliyu approached the tribunal challenging the return of Tambuwal as the governor-elect, on the grounds that the election was marred with irregularities.

Reacting to the judgment, hundreds of youths took to the streets on motorcycles displaying Tambuwal’s posters chanting ”Sai Matawalle” in celebration of the victory.

Traders in markers,streets shop owners and residents trooped to streets to watch the celebrants.

Reacting to the judgment, Gov. Tambuwal dedicated his victory to God and the people of the state.

Tambuwal thanked the people of the state for their persistent support and prayers since the beginning of the struggle.

He said there is no doubt that power belonged to God and it was His will that he emerged victorious at general elections, inconclusive election and now at the tribunal.

The governor thanked PDP loyalists, and commended the tribunal for the sound judgment.

He called on supporters to sustain their prayers and urged opponents to join his administration to develop Sokoto State.

Also speaking, former Governor of Sokoto, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa appealed to supporters of all political parties in the state to support Tambuwal’s Administration to develop the state.

