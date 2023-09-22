Jubilation in Jos as tribunal upholds Mutfwang’s election 

By Polycarp Auta

Residents have occupied major streets of Jos in jubilation, as the Governorship Election Tribunal, on Friday upheld the victory of Mr Caleb Mutfwang as elected governor of Plateau State.

The tribunal, sitting in Jos, dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC), against the election of Mutfwang, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday.

APC and Nentawe Yilwatda, were challenging the declaration of Mutfwang by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The residents, largely women and youths, were seen beating drums, chanting songs and dancing round the streets of Jos.

Miss Grace Jonathan, one of the residents, described the verdict as victory for democracy.

Jonathan said that with the judgment, the governor would settle down to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“We are very happy with the outcome of the tribunal; this is victory for democracy.

“Our governor can now settle down to provide good governance to the people,” she said.

Another resident, Joseph Azi, congratulated the governor for the victory, adding that the celebration was to show solidarity with him.

“We have come out to rejoice with the governor over his victory at the tribunal

“This is not about political party, but the good and progress of our state.

“Gov. Mutfwang is our governor, and leader of the state, and this is why we are here to celebrate this victory,” Azi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the tribunal had ruled that the PDP held valid congresses in the state.

The tribunal also held that the issue of nomination and sponsorship of a candidate was solely a pre-election matter. (NAN)

