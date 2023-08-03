JTF uncovers reservoirs of illegally refined fuel in Bayelsa

By Shedrack Frank

The Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), on Thursday uncovered three reservoirs used for the storage of illegally refined fuel in Bayelsa.

The reservoirs located along Tamara street in Biogbolo, has about 35, 000 litres Automated Gas Oil and 38 jerrycans filled with the illegally refined product loaded in a vehicle.

“The building has been taken over, we have three dug out pits within the building with a vehicle also carrying about 38 jerrycans filled with the illegally refined product.

“This is to show that the OPDS is working and not relenting at getting rid of criminals in the Niger Delta, because illegality is affecting the economy of the country.

“You can see the building is situated in a place where they could have other buildings.

“Apart from constituting health hazard for other people that are living in the community, other dangers can happen also,” Commodore John Siyanbade, who represented the OPDS Commander, Rear Adm. Olusegun Ferreira said.

He warned those involved in illegality in the region to desist or be ready to face the law.

The Commander said that the OPDS mandate was to protect oil and gas installations and was fully ready to achieve that.

NAN reports that during the operation which included operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, three boys working in the facility were arrested and interrogated.

Also arrested was a woman suspected to be the wife of the owner of the facility who claimed that they engage in the business for survival, and was not aware that the business was illegal. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

