JTF intercepts hundreds of migrating herders

August 5, 2021



Joint Task Force (JTF) intercepted a large number of herdsmen, believed to be Fulani, who intention of settling in .

JTF is made up of personnel from and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Army and the Police.

In a press release on Wednesday in Ilorin, signed by NSCDC Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi,  the intercepted herdsmen were in large number.

Afolabi said the herders, who were stopped Erinle-Offa axis,  were with some of their cattle and were heading towards the end of - Osun state boundary.

He said the herders were on their way to Ajase-Ipo, a town in lfelodun Local Government Area of .

“On Aug. 4, Fulani herdsmen in their hundreds were intercepted Erinle, a border town in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara,” Afolabi said.

He said that the herdsmen and their cows were on their way to Ajase Ipo, a town in  Kwara with a large concentration of Fulani.

“The herdsmen were later led to Ajase-Ipo by the JTF where further background checks and profiling were been carried out by the appropriate security operatives,” Afolabi said.

He, however, said that the herdsmen had been allowed to remain in Ajase-Ipo the time background checks would be concluded.

Afolabi said that more security personnel had been deployed in and around the town. (NAN) 

