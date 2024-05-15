JTF inaugurates solar-powered borehole facility at Njimtilo camp

The Joint Task Force, North East Operation, Hadin Kai, has inaugurated a solar-powered borehole facility at the Nigeria Police Camp, 333 Artillery Regiment Barracks, Njimtilo, Maiduguri

Speaking during the inauguration, Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, the Theatre Commander, said the project was a welfare initiative of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Shuaibu said that the water project would be of immense service to the soldiers, their families and other security agencies.

”By this project, we have prioritised the welfare of our personnel, the idea is to ensure the availability of potable water in Njimtilo camp.

”The facility will ease the water need of soldiers and other security agencies within the environment, it’s one of the non-kinetic measures used by the Army,” he said.

The theatre commander thanked the COAS for ensuring that the well-being of troops was given utmost priority.

Also speaking, the Police Coordinator, Brig.-Gen. O.O Yakubu, said the occasion marked a significant milestone at the Special Forces Mobile Police Camp, Njimtilo.

Yakubu said that the was project implemented to complement government’s efforts in resolving the water challenge in the camp and its environs.

”Water is a fundamental human need, it is essential for life and well-being, this is what informed this project.(NAN)

By Hamza Suleiman