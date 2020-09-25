JSSCE: Kaduna introduces electronic marking

The Kaduna State Government will use electronic devices to mark the scripts of students wring the ongoing Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination (JSSCE) in the state.

Hajiya Imma Ahmad, Director-General of the Kaduna State School Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

According to Ahmad, this is the first time that electronic devices will be used to mark students’ examination scripts in the state.

She said that the state had acquired Optical Mark Reader (OMR) scanner that would be used to mark the scripts.

This, according to her, is in line with the state government’s commitment to digitise the education sector for effective and efficient service delivery.