JSIEC recruits 206 ad hoc staff for Kaugama Council election

#TrackNigeria The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JSIEC) has recruited 206 ad hoc staff for the conduct of Saturday’s local government election in Kaugama Local Government Council.

The Electoral Officer (EO) in the area, Alhaji Muhammad Yalleman, made the disclosure in an interview in Kaugama on Tuesday.

He said the recruits would commence training on the effective conduct of the election on Wednesday, June 26.

Yalleman advised them to pay attention to what they would learn in the training and abide by the rules and regulations of the commission.

The electoral officer said 22 returning officers and ward collation officers had already been trained by the commission for the polls.

He commended all the stakeholders in the area for their cooperation and support towards ensuring the smooth conduct of the election. (NAN)

