Joy Bishara: Wedding Bells in a Bit for Former Chibok Girl in America

Joy Bishara the Chibok girl who escaped abduction in 2014 is set to marry her US lover following their engagement.

The former student of Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, and one of the few girls who managed to escape when terrorists invaded the School in 2014 made the announcement via her social media page.

Hear her :

“I said yes to Love, laughter, and happily ever after with my best friend. James exceeds everything I ever prayed for. God’s faithfulness amazes me daily. I am overjoyed to be starting this journey with the love of my life. Mr & Mrs Loading….🥰😘🥹🙌🏾😍❤️💍”

Hers is a story of Divine Mercy

After the abduction she relocated to America, finished her high school and later graduated from Southeastern University in the United States in 2021.

In 2014 terrorists , believed to be from the Boko Haram group , invaded the School and abducted 276 girls. Few of them managed to escape including Bishara who jumped off the Truck of the bandits .

Photographs from her Facebook Page

