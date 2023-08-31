Journalists urged to engage in regular exercise

By EricJames Ochigboy

President of the Union, Comrade Chris Isiguzo has advised journalists to engage in regular exercises to promote health alertness among practitioners.

Iziguzo made the call at the Walk for Health” medical outreach for journalists, facilitated by the in the Nigeria Union of Journalists FCT (NUJ-FCT), Council in partnership with Zeberced Group on Thursday in Abuja.

Over 150 members of the NUJ-FCT engaged in the exercise from Berger junction at Utako District through Jabi District, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the walk has Isiguzo and the Managing Director of Zeberced Group, Adil Kurt walking about five kilometers.

Iziguzo described the walk as a ‘wealth package’ as exercises as a natural way to promotes healthy living.

He said that the exercises which were aimed to promote healthy living, fitness and mental alertness among journalists would be accompanied by medical checks.

“Medical checks will be carried out on members to expose them to routine health engagements.

“Part of the packages of this engagement is of course the health walk which we had from Berger to the council office,” he said.

The Managing Director of Zeberced, Kurt, in his remarks said that health walk was good for all especially journalists.

He said that the type of work journalists do which was round the clock, as a result of the birth of new media, requires regular exercise.

“Sweat is good for us all especially from the walk as it promotes good health, burning calories,’’ he said.

Kurt said that Zeberced was committed to the development of the country through its services.

He said that the health of the people was important, adding that only a healthy people `can promote wealth distribution’. (NAN)

