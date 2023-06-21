Journalists, security experts urge acting I-G to end violent crimes

By Moses Omorogieva

The Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) and some security experts have called on the Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to end all forms of violent crimes in Nigeria.

CRAN, an association of crime and investigative journalists in Nigeria, in a statement of congratulations to the new police chief, urged Egbetokun to used his wealth of experience to eliminate terror.

The statement was issued by the CRAN President, Mr Olalekan Olabulor.

“CRAN heartily congratulates the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on his appointment and eventual decoration by Vice-President Kashim Shetimma on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

”As a graduate of Mathematics and one time lecturer of Mathematics at the Yaba College of Technology, it is expected that Acting I-G Egbetokun will explore his numerical, geometrical and analytical reasoning.

“He should bring to bear his cryptographic techniques on information security and data confidentiality that will tackle insecurity and bring insurgents’ reign of terror to an end,” the association said.

It hoped that the new police chief would do well, having occupied offices of the Commander, Rapid Response Squad in Lagos State; Squadron Commander, MOPOL Anti Fraud Unit, FCT; and DIG, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Abuja; amongst other positions.

CRAN assured Egbetokun that, as a key player in the fight against all forms of crimes, it would support his initiatives geared toward combating crimes.

Also reacting to Egbetokun’s appointment, Mr Folorunsho Attah, a security consultant, told NAN that the new police boss must tackle kidnapping and other violent crimes.

Attah said that kidnapping had become a serious security issue in all parts of Nigeria, stressing that many citizens had become afraid to go to their home towns due to fear of kidnapping.

The consultant also called on Egbetokun to check corruption in the Nigeria Police Force, saying that curbing corruption would boost discipline and general performance of police officers and men.

“Whatever the government provides logistically cannot be effectively harnessed if corruption is not reduced to the barest proportion by the new I-G.

“Corruption is endemic in the force. It is the major undoing of policing in our nation; so, the new man, Egbetokun, must do something drastic about fighting corruption,” he said.

Attah also urged Egbetokun to embrace maintenance culture, saying that oftentimes, vehicles, communication gadgets and other basic needs of the force provided by governments were not well maintained.

“Another area where I want the I-G to focus his attention on is incivility to members of the public.

“Many policemen and women are still very crude in their daily interactions with the general public.

“The I-G must do something drastic about this ugly trend,” he said.

For Okechukwu Nwanguma, Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), a civil right organisation for police reforms in Nigeria, Egbetokun must operate within the new Police Act.

“I expect the newly-appointed acting I-G to ensure effective enforcement and compliance with the Police Act.

“He should promote professionalism and ensure respect for human rights by personnel, and strengthen and support internal control systems, especially the complaints response unit to promptly address public complaints against police officers.

“He should effectively check impunity for indiscipline and misconduct, prioritise welfare of police personnel, and work harmoniously with the Police Service Commission to ensure accountability.

“The I-G should ensure promotion as and when due for police officers and men, and work collaboratively with civil societies as channels to reach communities,” he added.

NAN reports that Egbetokun was appointed Acting I-G on Monday by President Bola Tinubu.

He replaced Mr Usman Baba. (NAN)

