Journalists operate, under difficult conditions where freedom is relegated – NHRC

The Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’ Mr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, on Monday said that journalists operate under difficult conditions where freedom is relegated to the background.

Ojukwu said this in his speech at the opening of a two-day training organised by the NHRC in Abuja for the commission’ s staff members and journalists.

The theme of the training is Defending the Rights of Journalists and Media Practitioners through National Safety Mechanism.’

According to Ojukwu, the training is designed to give more insight into the situation and challenges of journalism practice in Nigeria.

He added that it was another opportunity for media practitioners and experts in the field to share experiences.

“It is not gainsaid that safety of journalists has been a growing concern in the country and elsewhere in the world.

“Given that some journalists operate under difficult conditions, where freedom of expression and the press is relegated to the background.

“In such climes, the issue of censorship, harassment, unlawful arrest and detention and assassination are not uncommon,” he said.

Ojukwu said that in spite of constitutional guarantees and legislations, journalists’ rights were often violated and trampled upon.

He added that the culprits could be state or non-state actors or others who are not comfortable with certain investigated issues.

“In view of the forgoing, capacity building training is very crucial to help journalists survive in any situation and pragmatically discharge their duties effectively.

“The UN Plan of Action on Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, says, in a climate where journalists are safe, citizens find it easier to access quality information and many objectives become possible as a result.

“There are democratic governance and poverty reduction, conservation of the the environment, gender equality and the empowerment of women, justice and culture of human rights, to name a few” he said.

Ojukwu said that the commission had always enjoyed a robust partnership with media houses, which has helped in keeping the public abreast with the commission’s activities.

According to him, the training is designed to reflect on conflict reporting and hazards of journalism, the new media and challenges of freedom of expression.

“Incidentally, the above concerns highlighted in the training outline about journalism practice relates to this year’s theme of “World Press Freedom Day celebration, Journalism Under Digital Siege.’

“The theme is apt as it seeks to bring to the fore’ the impact of the digital era on the freedom of the press, the safety of journalists, and access to information and privacy.

“You are expected to put into practice whatever skills and knowledge you will garner from this training, bearing in mind the saying’ that practice makes perfect” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

