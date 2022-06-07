Journalists denied entry at APC Special Convention

Journalists accredited for the coverage of All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention in Abuja have been denied entry by security agents at the Eagle Square venue of the event.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dozens of journalists who had gathered at the entrance were barred by the security agents who claimed to be acting on orders from the above.



Canisters of tear gas were fired at the journalists by the security agents who stood their ground on preventing the journalists even with their accreditation tags.( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

