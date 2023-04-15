Journalists condemn Benue killings, suggest way out

By Joseph Edeh

The Idoma Editors, a media professional group, has condemned the recent killings in Benue communities by suspected terrorists also known as killer herders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 50 persons were recently killed in Umogidi community of Entekpa, Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the group`s acting president , Mr Adoyi Aba on Saturday in Abuja.

The group said the killings of innocent indigenes “assumed a monumental proportion during the Easter celebration with Umogidi village, Guma and Agan IDPs Camps, leaving scores dead.

“We have undertaken a thorough evaluation of this sustained violence against the peace-loving people of Benue and wish to condemn the brazen ex-communication of lives by these suspected terrorists.

“We’re particularly worry about the spread of these attacks to more communities in Benue South as the area is historically known to be peaceful.

“We’re even taken aback by these well-orchestrated attacks that led to the death of no fewer than 50 and injuries to many others in Umogidi village at Adoka District of Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

“We also denounce the unprovoked attacks on innocent displaced people in the IDPs camps in both Guma and Agan communities in Makurdi.

“These dastardly acts of killing defenceless and vulnerable people, including women and children, in the IDPs camps can only be carried out by blood-thirsty demons masquerading as humans,“the group said.

The group urged the incumbent governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, not to adjudicate his constitutional function of ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state until his last day in office.

“We are not unaware of the security challenges that has limited the progress and development of the state in the last eight years, but that should not stop the government from functioning optimally.

“We, however, thank Ortom for his efforts to abate human carnage, even as we hope that the in-coming governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, would re-set the security architecture to insulate the state from further external aggression.

“We also called on the Federal Government to approve a special military exercise for the state where all suspected forests, mountains and other hidden zones in and around the state could be flushed.

“It is surprising that Benue, blessed with a plethora of military formations, remains unsafe for habitation.”(NAN)