Journalists condemn attack on colleague at PDP national secretariat

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Journalists covering Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned an assault on the The Sun Newspaper Correspondent, Mr Ndubuisi Orji, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The journalists, under the aegis of PDP Press Corps, in a statement on Monday in Abuja by the Chairman, Samuel Ogidan, described the attack, which occurred on Monday, as unacceptable.

Ogidan said that the attack was carried out by a PDP staff member attached to the office of the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, who was recently removed by the court.

He described the incident as a grave violation of press freedom and a direct assault on the rights of journalists.

“As essential members of a functional democracy, journalists owe the society an obligation to carry out their duties without fear of violence or any form of intimidation.

“This incident is not only a breach of Orji’s fundamental human rights but also undermines the core principles of free speech and media independence, a virtue which the PDP lays claim to,” he said.

According to Ogidan, an eye witness accounts indicate that Orji was physically attacked by the PDP staffer after he had earlier prevented him from gaining access to the party secretariat.

He said that as Orji made for his vehicle parked outside the vicinity of the secretariat, the official pounced on him with heavy slaps.

This, Ogidan said, heralded other forms of physical assault on the journalist until the private security guards attached to the secretariat came to his rescue.

“Orji’s mobile telephone was damaged during the attack.

“In a fit of rage, Anyanwu’s aide threatened to deal with Orji, boasting that nothing would happen because he was acting on the instructions of his principal,” he said.

Ogidan quoted the PDP staffer as claiming that he had the directive of his boss to bar journalists from entering the party secretariat by any means possible, including the use of physical force

“This suggests that the assault may have been sanctioned by the former national secretary, raising serious concerns about the party’s position on press freedom,” he said.

He said that the press corps was alarmed when it reached out to Anyanwu who confirmed that he gave instructions restricting movement into the secretariat “because the party is on break.

“This, to say the least, confirms our fears of the clear and present danger to our democratically guaranteed rights to keep Nigerians well informed about happenings around them.

“The right to information and the freedom to report are fundamental to ensuring transparency, accountability and good governance in any democracy.

“This is even more so that the party has been embroiled in a leadership tussle, with a court order confirming Anyanwu’s removal from office,” he said.

Ogidan said that the PDP press corps was deeply worried by the use of physical force against any human being, not just a journalist.

“The media plays a crucial role in holding leaders accountable and fostering public debate.

“Any action that hinders these rights, particularly by individuals within a political party, poses a dangerous threat to democratic processes.

“While political differences are natural in any human organisation, journalists should not become victims of abuse of power by office holders,” he said.

Ogidan said that the assault on Orji had been reported to the Wuse Division of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He demanded that the person or persons involved in the ‘clear violation’ of Orji’s rights be brought to book as an evidence that violence had no place in Nigeria.

Ogidan also implored PDP to take a firm stance against such actions.

He called on the party leadership to address the incident, clarify the facts behind it and take drastic action against the personality involved to serve as deterrent to others. (NAN)

