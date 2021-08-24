Journalist seeks support for Esan land Vigilante, Atanakpa

An indigene of Esan Land, Usifo Sebastine Ebhuomhan, has thrown his media weight behind the newly formed vigilante group of Edo Central Security Network.



According to the Abuja-based multiple award-winning journalist, Atanakpa, as the security group is code-named, is an idea which time has come.



Following the launching of the vigilante group that was formed to defend and secure the people of Esan Land, whose families, wives, children, homes, offices, farmlands, markets, schools and roads have increasingly been attacked with violent, bloody, destructive and deadly precision by bandits, kidnappers, headsmen and unknown criminals, Mr. Ebhuomhan says Atanakpa would stem the worrying tide of helpless but preventable violent attacks and restore the confidence of the people to go about normal and legal businesses again.



He particularly thanked all those that brought the idea, planned it, made contributions and implemented the formation of the vigilante with tools to secure all the five local government areas of Edo Central District.



“As a proud son of Esan Land, I personally and wholeheartedly support this epic and historic effort to complement government at all levels in the security of Esan Land for human, properties and businesses to thrive and raise existential standards of all.



I give kudos to all those that planned, contributed and implemented the idea. May God continue to bless them as we, their sons and daughters in other lands, continue to give our physical, moral, psychological and material supports in one way or another to the good and worthy cause.



I urge all sons and daughters of Esan Land at home and in the Diaspora in particular and Edo State in general to key in, chip in and support this visionary network and its entire people under the leadership of a progressive, noiseless and accountable man, Mr. Joel Aidamebor.”



While canvassing support for Atanakpa, Ebhuomhan reminded the vigilante members to always be guided by conscience, law and responsibility in their historic duty to the development of Esan Land.



He further appealed to leaders of the two other districts of Edo State to come up with similar ideas and actions to secure human lives and properties against threats in the districts so as to fast track development of Edo State.



Mr. Ebhuomhan is a winner of the prestigious Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA); JAAIDS Red Ribbon Award; Wole Soyinka Investigative Category Award; ENHANSE/Internews Journalism Development Program Award; Edo Civil Society Organisations Award etc.

