Journalist lauds Tinubu over Wike’s ministerial appointment

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Vice President, European Union-Nigerian Journalist for Climate Action Network, EU-NIJOCAN, and Nigerian President, Southern Africa Media in Agriculture Climate & Environment Trust, Emmanuel Huleji Daudu has congratulated the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike over his ministerial appointment.

Daudu also commended Tinubu over the ministerial appointments of

H.E., Engr. David Umahi, Minister of Works, H.E., Mohammed Badaru, minister of Defence, Abubakar Momoh, Minister of Youth,

H.E., Bello Matawalle, Minister of State Defence, H.E., Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, H.E., Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals, and the Minister of Steel Development, H.E., Shuibu Abubakar Audu over their meritorious appointments into the various ministerial portfolios stating that Nigerians would experience acrobatic change with these few individuals in the helm of affairs in their various endeavors of national assignment.

The 29-year-old Nigerian journalist and writer in a congratulatory message he signed on Friday expressed optimism in the capacity and capability of these ministers pointing out that the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done well in finding them worthy to head the various ministries.

The author of the book “Cerebral Cortex for Good Leadership…Who is the Next President?”, earlier published in 2021 tasked the youth with supporting them as he urges the ministers to be youth-accommodating and friendly.

According to the statement which reads in parts,” His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown clearly that he is ready to work and take the country to its long-anticipated space going by his team of the executive which individually has over the years showcased landmark achievements in their various endeavors, professionalism, and passion for national development.

“The outstanding qualities, intellectual bravado, competence, sound moral and leadership prowess of Nyesom Wike, Engr. David Umahi, Mohammed Badaru, Dele Alake, Shuibu Abubakar Audu, and Bello Matawalle is an optimism on it’s own to give the Nigerian youth the confidence in this government.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done well for this country by bringing these individuals on board to make history with him for the growth of the nation in all spheres.

“Just as it is in the words of the Indian Educationist and spiritualist, Sadhguru, once said, “Integrity, insight, and inclusiveness are the three essential qualities of leadership”. These ministers have been critically analyzed and seen as having all of these features. To this effect, I can say a big congratulations to Nigeria and Nigerians because we are touring the right path. The path to greatness, economic emancipation, and mutual prosperity as a nation.

“We are confident that the Tinubu-led administration will bring positive changes to our nation”, Daudu added.

Earlier, he urged the ministers to uphold the trust of the Nigerian people by doing the right thing and protecting the interest of the masses in all their dealings as they discharge their official duties for the growth and unity of the nation.

