Journalist declares interest to run for President after Dele Momodu

By Ogbu Ayidu

An Ilorin based journalist, Oluseyi DaSiliva, has declared interest to run for president of Nigeria saying that he hopes to run as an independent candidate even though the country’s electoral law has no provision for such.

Da Silva, currently working with Arise Television, will be the second journalist after Dele Momodu, celebrated CEO of Ovation magazine and heavy weight colluminist with THISDAY newspaper, sister media company to Arise, to so declare similar interest.

While Momodu’s aspiration is under leading opposition party, PDP, Da Silva insist on going it as an independent candidate.

He however failed to state how he hopes to pursue the interest outside the electoral law in his signed statement made available to the news correspondents’ corps in Ilorin.

The journalist, however, says that his policies, if made president, will center on welfare of journalists in the country, education and social welfare.

“My government will be a liberation for journalists as we will ensure a standard basic salary for all journalist, just the way banking practice is now being regulated.

” I will ensure that the new media perfectly fits in as compliments to media and mass communication requirement of the society without the regular media feeling injured or threatened and vice versa.

“Welfare of Children below the age of 18 will be the primary responsibility of government while care for women becomes a priority.

“My government shall prioritize Technological education and a year plan to see Nigeria in the space through space technology will be put in place,” he promised.

He also discribed his aspiration as a dream of having a child of nobody being the president of Nigeria.

“I will like to let us know that the dream of Patriots that the children of nobody becoming somebody should not be just a dream but a reality.

“It is achievable when we all buy into it, ” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

