Joseph Ayo Babalola University holds 8th Memorial Lecture

The Joseph Ayo Babalola University 8th Memorial Lecture will hold on 11 December, 2020.

The lecture titled, “Leadership and the Advancement of Retrogression in Nigeria: Exegesis, Diagnosis and Prognosis” will be delivered by Professor Sat Obiyan of the Department of Political Science, Obafemi Awolowo University.

The memorial lecture was instituted in honour of the late Aloko of Iloko-Ijesa, Oba (Dr) Oladele Olashore.

The lecture promises to be exciting and will attract scholars from the Nigerian academia.

