Jos wildlife Park revival ‘ll boost tourism in Plateau—Group

The Plateau Patriotic Front (PPF), a Socio-Political group, says reviving the Jos Wildlife Park by Plateau Government would boost tourism industry in the state.

By Deborah Coker

The Chairman of the Group, Mr Mani Imman said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Imman, therefore, commended Plateau government for resuscitating the park

He said the effort of Plateau Government led by Gov. Caleb Mutfwang would also help to preserve the sanctity of the park.

He also said that the efforts resonate with the administration’s plans to boost tourism and the economy of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mutfwang the parameter fencing of the 12 km2 Park and other related works had since commenced.

According to him, presently, renovation of the structures within the Park is ongoing, adding thattThere is a complete rehabilitation of the structures within the Park.

“Fencing is not the only positive thing happening in the Park. The morale of staff has been boosted.

“The park covers an area of 12 square kilometres, and the parameter fencing will cover the entire area.

“In addition, 20 solar light systems have been installed within the Park. There is a borehole that has been drilled with an overhead tank within this one year.

“There are also pipes laid into the various ponds within the Park, so that there will be no more issues with water supply within the park,” he said.

The PPF chairman, therefore, urged residents to patronise the park, especially as the festive season approaches.(NAN)(