Jos varsity promotes 158 lecturers to professors, associate professors

By Polycarp Auta

The University of Jos has approved the elevation of 158 lecturers to the ranks of professors and associate professors.

A statement by Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos.

It said that the promotion was the outcome of a recent exercise recommended by the University’s Appointment and Promotion Committee for Senior Staff, adding that the elevations had been approved by the Governing Council.

The statement said that the committee headed by Prof. Tanko Ishaya, the Vice Chancellor of the University, considered pending promotions in the last two years – 2020 and 2021.

It said that the recommendations were guided by positive External Assessment Reports received on the affected Staff.

The statement indicated that the elevations took effect from Oct. 1, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021 respectively

