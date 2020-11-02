Jos Trade Fair : Exhibitors decry low patronage and non extension of fair duration

Exhibitors at the just-concluded 2020 Jos Trade Fair, on Monday said business at the event was hit by low patronage and non extension of the duration of the fair.

The Exhibitors faulted organisers for not extending the duration of the fair as they were only able to sell for four days instead of the initial two-week period due to the #EndSARS protest and the curfew imposed by the state government.

Mr Uzor Okoro, a trader of clothing’s, an exhibitor form Ilorin, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that he paid N400,000 for his stand but could not recover what he paid because of the disruptions.

“I didn’t recovered the amount I used in erecting the stand and for transporting my goods, not to talk of making any profit.