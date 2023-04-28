Jos tanker explosion kills 13 persons, destroys 28 shops, others – Police

By Polycarp Auta

The Police Command in Plateau said that tanker explosion that occurred at Bauchi Road junction in Jos North Local Government Area claimed the lives of 13 persons and destroyed 28 shops.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

Alabo said that the tanker who crashed due to break failure, also destroyed eight other vehicles, six tricycles and two motorcycles.

”The ten persons who sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals.

”Bodies of the deceased have also been buried according to Islamic rights,” he said.

Alabo, who said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, who visited the scene of the incident, regretted the action of some youths in the area who burnt down the official vehicle of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The PPRO added that the Commissioner advised residents of the state to be law abiding at all times. (NAN)