Jos prison attack: Police arrest 8 fleeing inmates

November 29, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Police in Plateau says it has arrested eight of the inmates had earlier escaped during the attack Jos Correctional by gunmen.


ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Sunday evening invaded the prison yard and some of the inmates escaped from the facility.


Ogaba said that of the eight fleeing inmates, seven rearrested by the police while one voluntarily surrendered himself.


“Yesterday, at about 5:20 p.m., the medium-security custodial in Jos came under attack by yet-to-be identified gunmen.


“Immediately we received the report, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, led reinforcement to the scene, directed that the entire be cordoned.


“The CP also ordered immediate stop and search and seven inmates escaped re-arrested by the Police and are in Custody.


“One of them voluntarily surrendered himself to the Police,” Ogaba said.


The PPRO said that Policemen and other security personnel are currently ground to effectively deprive the hoodlums of the space they desire to perpetrate their evil acts.


Ogaba promised details available as the search for the other escaped inmates continues. (NAN)

