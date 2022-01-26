Jos North/Bassa by-elections: 8 aspirants jostle for APC ticket

No fewer than eight aspirants are jostling for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the Feb. 26 by-election in Jos North/Bassa federal constituency, the party has announced.

The seat became vacant following the demise of its former occupant, the late Rep. Haruna Maitala, on April 2, 2021.

Consequently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the by-election, alongside that of Pankshin South state constituency, would take place on Feb. 26.

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, Mr Rufus Bature, told newsmen on Wednesday in Jos that eight members of the party bought forms to contest for the party’s ticket.

Bature said that the aspirants were all at the APC national headquarters in Abuja for their screening.

The chairman also said that three aspirants picked forms for Pankshin South state constituency by-election slated for the same day.

He announced that the primary election for both constituencies would take place on Feb. 1, in line with INEC guidelines.

“We are going to create a level playing ground for all the aspirants.

“To the best of my knowledge, the governor or any other person is not favouring any candidate or candidates,” he stated.

Speaking further, the chairman said that the party did not zone the seats to a specific area or part of the constituencies.

He also said that there was no consensus arrangement for any of the seats so far.

He, however, said that the people of Bassa Local Government were appealing to their Jos North counterparts to allow them complete the tenure of the late Maitala, who was from the area.

“There was precedence where people who died or removed were replaced by people from the area,” he noted.

He cited when Assemblyman Noel Dugeri died in 2002 and was replaced by someone from the area and that Assemblyman Gyang Fulani also died and was replaced by his wife.

He again mentioned the late Sen. Ignatius Longjan who was replaced by someone for the same place.

“I think that is why Bassa is appealing to Jos North to allow it continue and complete the tenure.

“But that is only possible when both parties agree,” he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

