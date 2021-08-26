Jos killings: Okowa orders evacuation of Delta students

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa Delta has ordered immediate evacuation students Delta origin from Jos, following renewed killings in Plateau.


Mr Jerry Ehiwaro, Senior Special Assistant to Governor on Students Affairs, in a statement on Thursday, in Asaba said that evacuation exercised commenced on Thursday.


He commended Okowa for his prompt approval for evacuation, stressing that lives students Delta origin were great concern to state.


Ehiwaro also commended Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Uka, for his prompt response to Governor’s order.


According to him, state government has despatched three buses with police escort to bring back Delta students from troubled zone.


“When we heard about the incident in Jos, I wrote to the governor, informing him on the need to evacuate our students from the crisis zone.


“The governor graciously approved the evacuation which commenced on Aug. 26.


“With this approval, Gov. Okowa has demonstrated his love for Delta students by ensuring that their safety is topmost priority to the state government.


“So, on behalf my colleagues and NADESTU, we want to thank our Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his intervention in saving the lives our brothers and sisters in the crisis zone,” Ehiwaro said. (NAN)

