Jos killings: NLC urges FG to increase security surveillance, patrol on highways

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to increase security surveillance and patrol on various highways in the country.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja, while condemning the murder of 22 travellers along Jos Road in Plateau.

Wabba said that the travellers were commuting between Bauchi State and Akure in Ondo State.

‘We commiserate with the families of the victims of this heinous crime and we pray for repose on the souls of the faithful departed.

”Whatever is the motivation for the barbaric and atrocious murder of these 22 innocent travellers is totally unacceptable and condemnable.

”We urge the security forces to quickly fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly crime and ensure their diligent prosecution in our courts.

“Furthermore, we urge government to increase security surveillance and patrol on our various highways.

”Response time to emergency security situations should also be significantly improved.

“The abduction and subsequent killing of 22 persons could not have happened in a flash.

”We also call for improvement on security intelligence. Criminals who perpetrate these kinds of crimes live among us,” he said.

He however said that government must work more closely with citizens and citizens groups including leadership structures at the grassroots to smoke out groups manifesting violent tendencies long before they strike and inflict maximum pain.

Wabba called for an immediate end to incessant killings in the country.(NAN)

