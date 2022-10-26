Jos electricity coy seeks support of security agencies to end vandalism

By Polycarp Auta

The Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED), has appealed to security agencies to support its bid toward tackling the vandalism of its facilities by criminals.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr Friday Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications of JED on Wednesday in Jos.

Abdu Mohammed, the Managing Director of the company made the appeal when he visited the Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka.

According to the statement, Mohammed also made similar appeal when he visited Mr Alexander Barunde, the Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state.

Mohammed, who decried the rise in the vandalism of its facilities by enemies of the society, said that the criminal activities were affecting the energy sector as well as service delivery.

“The evil of vandalism in the energy sector calls for concerted efforts by the security agencies to stamp out the menace by protecting electricity installations and networks in their areas of operations.

“It is disheartening to see the way electricity facilities are being destroyed by unscrupulous elements in the society, these infamous activities are colossally impeding the mandate of our organisation.

“So, we are here to seek your support to end this menace and many other anomalies in the energy sector,’’ Mohammed said.

The managing director also called on security agencies to support the company in its bid toward tackling energy theft and meter tampering, which he said were inimical and posed serious threats to its operations.

He lamented that the rise in energy theft and metre tempering among its customers had led to huge financial lost by the company, hence the need to nip these challenges in the bud.

Mohammed, however, warned customers who engage in energy theft, metre tampering and other unwholesome practices to desist from it, insisting that anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Both Onyeka and Barunde, while responding thanked the managing director for the visit and promised to support JED toward effective service delivery.

They promised to deploy their men to various facilities of the company for safety, adding that anyone caught stealing energy and tampering with metres would not be spared. (NAN)

