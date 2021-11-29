Jos custodial centre attack: Lalong commends security men

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has commended the security operatives for their response to the attack on Jos Medium Security Custodial Centre by armed men on Sunday.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Dr. Makut Macham, said this in a statement in Jos on Monday.

Lalong, while condemning the unfortunate incident, praised the gallantry of officers and men of the Jos Custodial Centre who thwarted the plans of the criminals.

He also praised the quick reaction of other security agencies including the Police, Operation Safe Haven, Department of State Serviced, Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps and Operation Rainbow that responded to the situation.

The governor described the event as one too many in the nation’s correctional system.

He also said that it was high time a wholistic approach was applied to bringing such attacks and jail breaks to an end.

He said this would to guarantee the safety of inmates, correctional officers and the larger society from criminals who chose to attack the very essence of Nigeria’s legal system by disrupting law and order.

While directing an immediate boosting of security measures around all custodial facilities in the state, Lalong assured the public that the state government would work with the federal government to ensure that all correctional facilities in the state were protected.

While awaiting full report of the incident, Lalong urged citizens to remain calm and go about their legitimate duties with utmost vigilance and report any suspicious activity to security agencies.(NAN)

