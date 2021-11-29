Jos correctional centre attack: NCoS conducts headcount to ascertain number of escaped inmates

The Plateau Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says it is conducting a headcount to ascertain the number of inmates that have escaped from the Jos Correctional centre, following an attack on the facility by gunmen on Sunday.

ASC Geofrey Longdiem, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.NAN recalls that gunmen invaded the prison yard on Sunday evening but were vehemently resisted by the armed personnel of combined security agencies in the state.Some of the inmates have,however,escaped from the facility during the attack.

The Police Command in the state has arrested eight of the escaped inmates and promised to arrest all others whom are still at large.Longdiem said that the headcount would enable the NCoS to have an accurate number of inmates that had escaped from the facility.“We are currently doing a headcount of the inmates.This exercise will enable us know how many inmates have escaped,”he said.

NAN reports that there is heavy presence of armed security personnel around correctional center.Residents of the city are,however, going about their normal businesses, except that those who reside around the facility are still apprehensive about the situation. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...