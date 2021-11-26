Jos communities lament incessant kidnappings

Residents of Down Base and ECWA Staff communities in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau on Friday in Jos decried persistent attacks and kidnapping in the communities.

Some of the residents raised the alarm when they spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that more than five persons have been kidnapped in the communities in the last three weeks.

The kidnappers usually demanded for millions as ransom before the victims were released.

Mr Aduda Kwumwot, a resident of the area told NAN that inhabitants of the communities have resorted to sleeping with their eyes open, adding that others had fled from their homes.

He said the situation had thrown the communities into serious confusion, adding that other residents had become apprehensive.

“The situation around this area is a very scary one; all of a sudden we woke up and realised that this place is now a hub for kidnappers.

“In a span of three weeks, five people have been kidnapped in this area; this place used to be peaceful but we have found ourselves in a very difficult situation.

“We hardly sleep at night or stay out late; some have abandoned their houses, because most times these kidnappers come as early as 8 p.m.

“We need the government to salvage the situation; we are poor people trying to survive hardship,’’ Kwumwot said.

Another resident, Mr Adonai Shuka, described the trend as worrisome, saying that the situation had left residents traumatised.

“This trend is very worrisome; it has become a daily occurrence and has left us traumatised and afraid of going out or sleeping at night.

“We have been hearing of kidnapping in neighbouring states, we didn’t know that it is going to come here soon, and the experience is not good at all.

“I am appealing to government to do something before they make this place uninhabitable for us,’’ he said.

On his part, Mr Vincent Onyeabu, expressed shock on how brazenly the kidnappers carry out attacks unhindered.

Onyeabu said the ease at which the attackers operated had left residents with no hope of help coming from security operatives.

“I am really baffled at how these kidnappers come in to attack at any time without any hindrance; they come and go at will.

“They usually come on foot to pick their victims after which they take them through the rocks behind us here and disappear.

“Aside the five persons kidnapped in the last three weeks, one person was killed and many others injured.

“A few months ago a retired senior military officer was killed in his home by these attackers.

“We are afraid; our lives are in danger; we need help,’’ he stressed.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau said the police had put modalities in place to address the situation.

He explained that more personnel had been deployed to the area, noting that night patrols had been intensified there.

Ogaba, however, called on the resident of the communities to be security conscious and report any suspicious movements in and around their vicinities to security agencies for prompt response. (NAN)

