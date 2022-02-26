Jos by-election: PRP candidate urges voters to sustain peace

The candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Adamu Alkali, has advised voters to sustain the prevailing peace in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election.

Alkali gave the advice on Saturday in Jos after casting his vote at Asibitin Malala Dauda II Polling Unit (069) at 1:25 p.m.

“We have been preaching peace throughout our campaigns, telling the people to be peaceful.

“You can see how people are casting their votes without any interruption,” he observed.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the orderly conduct of the election.

He also lauded the security agencies for ensuring a peaceful election in Jos.(NAN)

