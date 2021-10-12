Jordan backs NBA’s stance on COVID-19 vaccination

Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan says he is a “firm believer in science” and backs the National Basketball Association (NBA) stance on COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the new season.

The NBA has said unvaccinated players must comply with a long list of restrictions to play in games and take part in team activities such as practice.

The new season in the NBA is scheduled to start on Oct. 19.

U.S. media had reported earlier this month that 95 percent of players have had at least one shot.

But some players, including Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, have not said publicly if they have been vaccinated.

Jordan, who played 13 seasons with the Bulls while winning six championships, currently owns the Charlotte Hornets.

He said he was not concerned by the league’s protocols.

“Not at all. I’m total in unison with the league,” Jordan said.

“I’m a firm believer in science and I’m going to stick with that and hopefully everybody abides by whatever the league sets (as) the rules.

“I think once everybody buys in, we’re going to be fine.”

The new season is going ahead in spite of concerns over the contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus which has hit those who are unvaccinated particularly hard.(Reuters/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...