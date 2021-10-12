Jordan backs NBA’s stance on COVID-19 vaccination

October 12, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan he is a “firm believer in science” and backs National Basketball Association (NBA) stance on COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of new season.

NBA has said unvaccinated players comply with a long list of restrictions to play in games and take part in activities such as practice.

new season in NBA is scheduled to start on Oct. 19.

U.S. media had earlier this month that 95 percent of players have had at least one shot.

But some players, including Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, have not said publicly if they have been vaccinated.

Jordan, who played 13 seasons with Bulls while six championships, currently owns Charlotte Hornets.

He said he was not concerned by league’s protocols.

“Not at all. I’m total in unison with league,” Jordan said.

“I’m a firm believer in science and I’m going to stick with that and hopefully everybody abides by whatever league sets (as) rules.

“I think once everybody buys in, ’re going to be fine.”

new season is going ahead in spite of concerns over contagious delta variant of novel coronavirus which has hit those who are unvaccinated particularly hard.(Reuters/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,